Collision sends one to hospital

Connor Lalande Pontiac August 16, 2023 A head-on collision on Hwy 148 in the Municipality of Pontiac on Wednesday evening sent one person to hospital. Police say two vehicles – a car and a pickup truck pulling a trailer – collided with one another near Pilon Road, west of Luskville, shortly before 7 p.m. “The driver of the pickup, a 35-year-old man from Pontiac, was uninjured, while the other driver, a 20-year-old man from Bryson, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” according to a statement released by the Sécurité Publique police force. According to the report, there were no passengers. While police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision, fatigue is believed to be a factor.

