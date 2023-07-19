Community spirit through sport
Shawville holds 150 Community Day celebration
Oh, so close….
The Quyon Flyers take on Micksburg at the Shawville 150 Community Day celebration this past Saturday. One of a number of games held throughout the day, the event celebrated the town’s community spirit through sport. In addition to the ongoing fastball matches, a cash barbeque and bar kept those in attendance fed and hydrated while two vibrantly-coloured bouncy castles occupied the kids.
