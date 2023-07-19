Oh, so close…. The Quyon Flyers take on Micksburg at the Shawville 150 Community Day celebration this past Saturday. One of a number of games held throughout the day, the event celebrated the town’s community spirit through sport. In addition to the ongoing fastball matches, a cash barbeque and bar kept those in attendance fed and hydrated while two vibrantly-coloured bouncy castles occupied the kids.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca