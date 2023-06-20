Connecting through ice cream

Stuart Marples and Monique Laroche were spotted giving out ice-cream during their Fellowship Connection event at New Hope Christian Fellowship in Shawville last Thursday. The initiative was launched by Laroche to bring people back to church and build connections within the congregation. “People went so long during covid without being able to visit with each other that we were trying to put on these events just for people to get together. Some of these people go to our church, some of them don’t, it really doesn’t matter. We’re just giving ice cream to anyone who comes,” said Marples.

