Thursday, June 2, 2022
Conservative leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis at the Church of Faith, Praise and Prayer in Campbell’s Bay. She is known for her openly social conservative views.
Highlight News 

Conservative leadership race comes to the Pontiac

Liz Draper

Brett Thoms
Campbell’s Bay May 29, 2022
The federal Conservative Party leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis visited the Pontiac at the Church of Faith, Praise and Prayer in Campbell’s Bay on a campaign stop.
Lewis, who is an MP representing Haldimand-Norfolk in Ontario, is known for her . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca