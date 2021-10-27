Continuous education

One of the most profitable corporations in the world encourages their employees to spend one third of their paid time taking further education. Most professionals (doctors, lawyers, dentists, professors, etc.) proudly display their graduation class picture framed on a wall of their office. The smartest ones never stop learning and take courses regularly to update what they learned at college.

An old friend once said, “any day that you don’t learn something is a lost day.” As I get older I realize that this never stops.

