When I bought my first house, I was thrilled. It was a scary and exciting adventure at that point in my life. Two years later after a few severe wind and rain storms I noticed shingles on the ground. Surveying the roof, it dawned on me that change was needed. I could wait and take a chance but the roof protects all that is inside and inside was clean and pleasant. Spiritual life is like that. My thinking covers all that I am. When I take care of what I think, the result is good inside. That is true for each one of us. We can be renewed in our mind, by replacing the lies we have learned with truth found in God’s word. His protection is sure.

