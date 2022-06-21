Covid numbers at bay
Zainab Al-Mehdar
Pontiac June 22, 2022
With not much change in the Pontiac area regarding cases and hospitalizations caused by the virus Quebec has reported province-wide numbers of COVID-19 cases. They have risen by 532, making for a total of 1,079,184 cases total. The provincial covid death count has risen by two for a total of 15,538.
As of June 22, CISSSO listed the following statistics for the Pontiac area:
Alleyn-et-Cawood: 14
(no increase)
Bristol: 28 (no increase)
Bryson: 46 (no increase)
Campbell’s Bay: 64 (+2)
Chichester: 57 (no increase)
Clarendon: 5 or less
(no increase)
Fort-Coulonge: 162 (+1)
Île-du-Grand-Calumet: 27 (no increase)
L’Îsles-aux-Allumettes: 42 (no increase)
Litchfield: 5 or less
(no increase)
Mansfield and Pontefract: 252 (no increase)
Otter Lake: 47 (no increase)
Pontiac: 462 (+4)
Portage-du-Fort: 10
(no increase)
Rapide-des-Joachims 5 or less (no increase)
Shawville: 155 (+1)
Sheenboro: 5 or less
(no increase)
Thorne: 5 or less
(no increase)
Waltham: 24 (no increase)
