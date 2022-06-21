Covid numbers at bay

Zainab Al-Mehdar Pontiac June 22, 2022 With not much change in the Pontiac area regarding cases and hospitalizations caused by the virus Quebec has reported province-wide numbers of COVID-19 cases. They have risen by 532, making for a total of 1,079,184 cases total. The provincial covid death count has risen by two for a total of 15,538. As of June 22, CISSSO listed the following statistics for the Pontiac area: Alleyn-et-Cawood: 14 (no increase) Bristol: 28 (no increase) Bryson: 46 (no increase) Campbell’s Bay: 64 (+2) Chichester: 57 (no increase) Clarendon: 5 or less (no increase) Fort-Coulonge: 162 (+1) Île-du-Grand-Calumet: 27 (no increase) L’Îsles-aux-Allumettes: 42 (no increase) Litchfield: 5 or less (no increase) Mansfield and Pontefract: 252 (no increase) Otter Lake: 47 (no increase) Pontiac: 462 (+4) Portage-du-Fort: 10 (no increase) Rapide-des-Joachims 5 or less (no increase) Shawville: 155 (+1) Sheenboro: 5 or less (no increase) Thorne: 5 or less (no increase) Waltham: 24 (no increase)

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca