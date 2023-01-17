This week marked a return of one of our favourite programs to offer caregivers and tots in the Shawville area. Creative Movement is a fun dance program designed to allow your child to creatively move to music in a large, safe environment with other children their age.

The Corriveau School of Dance have willingly run this program for us for many years. We always love their song choice designed perfectly for our little dancers, as well as the energy they put into their weekly lessons.

The program runs in a way that caregivers can model and participate in the movements with their child, especially helping all those children that may be shy to join in.

For those who may not have the attention span to follow all directions no need to worry, there is a large space for them to run and explore and join in the songs and dancing when they wish.

The program always ends with an obstacle course style set up that kids get to run through with the always popular roller coaster toy. This is a great way for little ones to practice taking turns as they wait for their turn on the coaster.

When I was home with my kids this program was always a favourite for them and me. It allowed me to socialize with other parents while my children were able to be active. It ensured a well deserved nap for the kids each day.

Creative Movement is an affordable program sponsored by the Parents’ Voice Shawville. It runs from Jan. 16 to March 20 and costs a total of $25. It is held in the Lions Hall (above the Shawville arena) from 10:30-11:15 and is great for music, dance and socializing.

If you are interested or know someone that might be please email parentsvoiceshawville@hotmail.com to register or for more information.

Until next week, continue finding creative ways for your little ones to be active and social.