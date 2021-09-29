Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Left to right: Victor Fallou, Mamselle Ruiz and Dominic Gamelin performed songs inspired by Latin rhythms and Ruiz’s Mexican heritage at Esprit last Sunday.
Highlight Local Events 

Culture Days: Esprit Rafting holds tricultural concert

Julien St-Jean
Mansfield et Pontefract Sept 26, 2021

To cap off the weekend’s Culture Day events, Esprit Rafting held a concert Sunday evening that featured performances from both Mamselle Ruiz and Michaela Cahill.

Cahill opened up the show, performing songs such as “Me and Bobby McGee” and “Folsom Prison Blues”. Ruiz later took stage to perform songs inspired by Latin rhythms, Latin American traditions and legends from Mexico, her home country.

