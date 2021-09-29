Culture Days: Esprit Rafting holds tricultural concert

Cahill opened up the show, performing songs such as “Me and Bobby McGee” and “Folsom Prison Blues”. Ruiz later took stage to perform songs inspired by Latin rhythms, Latin American traditions and legends from Mexico, her home country.

To cap off the weekend’s Culture Day events, Esprit Rafting held a concert Sunday evening that featured performances from both Mamselle Ruiz and Michaela Cahill.

