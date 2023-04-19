Dart tournament at Gavan’s Hotel

Connor Lalande Quyon April 15, 2023 A dart tournament was held at Gavan’s Hotel in Quyon this past Saturday. Taking place in the historic bar’s large events room, the tournament drew in participants from throughout the Pontiac. A mixed triples style tournament, teams of three competed against each other on a standard dartboard. With 16 teams having registered for the tournament, seven dart boards were set up around the perimeter of the room to allow for quicker play. Tournament registration cost $45 per team. Cold beverages and boisterous laughter was enjoyed as teams competed against each other. Event organizer and dart enthusiast, Jose Dubois, said that she was glad to see a dart tournament return to Quyon as it was a beloved activity for many locals. “We have a lot of competitive dart players around here,” said Dubois. “It must be about 10 years since we’ve had a tournament like this in Quyon.” Dubois estimated the first place prize for the tournament to be around $200.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca