Dead Trees Don’t Survive

On our usual walk with the dogs, my friend and I came upon a tree snapped off by the heavy winds. It had stood among the living trees, looked the same, but they were still standing after the storm. The dead tree was not. We walk beside each other on this journey of faith, and sometimes we become disillusioned when those who once seemed so interested in following the Lord walk away. Outward appearances do not tell the whole story. There has to be life streamed in from God’s Spirit. If there is no real life inside, no matter how someone acts for a while, the fact is, the strong winds of trouble that blow will shake their very foundations and they will not stand. We need to be connected. Real faith, which comes from God, is a very powerful anchor. It holds.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca