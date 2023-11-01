Connor Lalande Rapides-des-Joachims Oct. 26, 2023 The Municipality of Rapides-des-Joachims has opened the submission period for those who wish to run for mayor in its upcoming byelection. The position was left vacant after the death of former mayor Doug Rousselle on Sept. 11 at the age of 73. Rousselle had been mayor of Rapides-des-Joachims since 2021. Stephany Rauche is acting as deputy mayor. Residents who wish to submit their name for candidacy will be able to do so until Nov. 3. Nomination packages must be completed at the municipal office during opening hours. In the case that only one candidate submits their nomination package they will be declared mayor., If more than one candidate submits their nomination package, polling for the vacant position will be held on Dec. 3, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., with advance polling held on Nov. 26 from noon until 8 p.m. As of publication, no candidates have submitted their nomination packages. If no candidates submit their nomination packages, the byelection process restarts with new deadlines. If the same happens again during the second byelection, the process is turned over to the provincial department of Municipal Affairs.

