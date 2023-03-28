Disco Skate in Shawville

Brett Thoms Shawville March 25, 2023 The Maison des Jeunes hosted a disco on ice event at the Shawville arena. The disco skate was a fundraiser for personal hygiene products that the Maison des Jeunes gives out throughout its youth centers in the region and at Bouffe Pontiac. “It’s a fun thing to go get the kids active on the ice and then we have different activities for them like face painting coloring and board games. We’re also giving out chocolate milk and hot dogs,” said Desiree Tremblay. The event was DJ’ed by Erica Ouimet (DJ EricaEnergy). This was the last skating event of the season at the Shawville Arena.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca