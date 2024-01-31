Doing It Wrong, Rightly

Wednesday, January 31, 2024
The Pontiac Community Players enjoyed near sold-out crowds over the entire weekend with their production of The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong.
Pontiac Community Players wraps up latest production over the weekend

by Glen hartle
Shawville
Jan. 25-27, 2024
The Pontiac Community Players had a successful run on the Pontiac High School stage with its production last week of The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong. Nearly sold out across all four shows, word of mouth made this the must-see event over the course of the weekend.
At show’s end, director Greg Graham presented PHS vice-principal Luke McLaren with a cheque in contribution to the continuing improvements to the stage and seating of the auditorium which has been generously provided by the school. It’s a win-win arrangement where everything goes right, much like the play just now finished, title notwithstanding.

