Doing It Wrong, Rightly

by Glen hartle Shawville Jan. 25-27, 2024 The Pontiac Community Players had a successful run on the Pontiac High School stage with its production last week of The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong. Nearly sold out across all four shows, word of mouth made this the must-see event over the course of the weekend. At show’s end, director Greg Graham presented PHS vice-principal Luke McLaren with a cheque in contribution to the continuing improvements to the stage and seating of the auditorium which has been generously provided by the school. It’s a win-win arrangement where everything goes right, much like the play just now finished, title notwithstanding.

