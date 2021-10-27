Friday, October 29, 2021
News 

Drugs and guns found in two incidents over the past week

Jorge Maria , , ,

Jorge Maria
Fort Colounge  Oct. 27, 2021

Last Wednesday, a search of a residence by the SQ turned up a cache of drugs.

During the police check of the home at rue Graveline in Fort Colounge, police found 430 methamphetamine tablets and 95 grams of cannabis. A 43-year-old man was arrested and is scheduled to return to the Campbell’s Bay Courthouse at a future date where he will face charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca