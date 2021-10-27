Drugs and guns found in two incidents over the past week

During the police check of the home at rue Graveline in Fort Colounge, police found 430 methamphetamine tablets and 95 grams of cannabis. A 43-year-old man was arrested and is scheduled to return to the Campbell’s Bay Courthouse at a future date where he will face charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Last Wednesday, a search of a residence by the SQ turned up a cache of drugs.

