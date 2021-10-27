Drugs and guns found in two incidents over the past week

Jorge Maria
Fort Colounge Oct. 27, 2021
Last Wednesday, a search of a residence by the SQ turned up a cache of drugs.
During the police check of the home at rue Graveline in Fort Colounge, police found 430 methamphetamine tablets and 95 grams of cannabis. A 43-year-old man was arrested and is scheduled to return to the Campbell’s Bay Courthouse at a future date where he will face charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca