Dryland Race sees great racer turnout with 162 teams competing in the 2021 Championships

Zainab Al-Mehdar

Bristol Nov 3, 2021

Rain or shine, nothing was going to stop this year’s Bristol Dryland Canadian Championship Dog Race. The venue smelled of burning wood; it was cloudy and a light drizzle kept spectators all bundled up. Walking around, the crowd was greeted by the barkings of race dogs as they were being fed and prepped to compete in the day’s races. All up, there were seven different categories: bikejoring, scooters, carts and canicrossing.

This year marks the 12th Dryland race hosted at Timberland Tours by race enthusiast Denis Rozon, who has been organizing these events for decades. With over 162 teams from all over Canada and the U.S., around 200 people came to watch some of Canada’s best-known racers.