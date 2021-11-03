Dryland Race sees great racer turnout with 162 teams competing in the 2021 Championships

Zainab Al-Mehdar
Bristol Nov 3, 2021
Rain or shine, nothing was going to stop this year’s Bristol Dryland Canadian Championship Dog Race. The venue smelled of burning wood; it was cloudy and a light drizzle kept spectators all bundled up. Walking around, the crowd was greeted by the barkings of race dogs as they were being fed and prepped to compete in the day’s races. All up, there were seven different categories: bikejoring, scooters, carts and canicrossing.
This year marks the 12th Dryland race hosted at Timberland Tours by race enthusiast Denis Rozon, who has been organizing these events for decades. With over 162 teams from all over Canada and the U.S., around 200 people came to watch some of Canada’s best-known racers.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca