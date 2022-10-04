Dual celebration in Quyon

Brett Thoms

Quyon October 1, 2022

The Quyon Lions Club held a dual celebration which both commemorated the clubs 55th charter and paid homage to Bill and Sue Hamilton last Saturday.

The event was held at the Quyon Community Centre.

Starting with the anniversary, the Quyon Lions club was founded in 1972 via a sponsorship from the Shawville Lions club.

Lions Clubs from Shawville, Bryson, Campbell’s Bay, Arnprior, Stitsville and beyond were present the party, according to Bob Young, long time Lions Club member.

“The Lions Club gives back to the community, that’s what we are here for. It’s not anything monetary for ourselves,” said Young while explaining the club’s longevity. “In actual fact it costs you more. But that’s okay because we’re giving back to the community.”

The event also featured various speeches from local leaders, including the Mayor of the Municipality of Pontiac Roger Larose and MNA André Fortin.

After the celebration of the Lions Club, Bill and Sue Hamilton, longtime business owners from Quyon, were honoured for their lifetimes of contributing to the community

“Mountain View was incorporated 45 years ago and 25 years ago, the company in Ottawa, Gemma Property Services was incorporated,” said Sue about the history of their business. “We’ve been involved obviously, in both of those until the last couple of years where the kids who have taken over.”

“It’s never a celebration of the one. It’s always a celebration of the community. They may come for the one but it’s always about the community. So we’re honoured to be the focal point,” said Bill about the honour.

Both Bill and Sue stress that their community and their employees were vital to their success.

“The words of wisdom are those that we’ve been fortunate to live here and call this place home, and to have so many friends and family that have supported us. And over the years, we wouldn’t be successful without them,” concluded Bill.

The packed house at the Quyon Community Centre celebrating both the 55th anniversary of the Quyon Lions Club and the accomplishments of Bill and Sue Hamilton.