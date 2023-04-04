Early Easter in the Pontiac

Brett Thoms Pontiac April 2, 2023 Three early Easter events were held across the Pontiac last weekend. The first was the Shawville Easter Tea held in the United Church in Shawville on Saturday. Organized as a part of Shawville 150 celebrations, the United Church filled up with attendants who were served tea, sandwiches and dessert. Overall organizers sold 100 tickets with about 30 ordering takeout. “There’s a raffle from local businesses for door prizes. Everything that we make all of our donations and proceed’s go towards Mill Dam Park,” according to Shawville Councillor and 150 organizer Katie Sharpe. The next big Shawville 150 event is the Firemen’s Ball on May 6, held at the Shawville Agricultural Hall. The Bryson RA held an Easter egg hunt on Sunday which saw an appearance from the Easter Bunny. The event features free treats for kids, a crafts station and bunnies. Two golden eggs were included in the egg hunt, which included prizes for the two kids who found the golden egg. The Easter Bunny then raced up to the Otter Lake RA, where another Easter party was held. This event included crafts, face painting, free hotdogs and more.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca