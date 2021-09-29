Editorial: Truth be told

This Thursday will be Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
It presents an opportunity to reflect on the history of Indigenous peoples living in Canada, consider how we might repair the incomprehensible damage done, and begin to foster a respectful relationship between settler and Indigenous communities.
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca