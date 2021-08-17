Election 2021: Meet your candidates
Julien St-Jean, Jorge Maria and Charles Dickson
Pontiac August 15, 2021
An election is set to take place on Sept. 20 after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked the Governor General to dissolve Parliament on Sunday.
The 36-day campaign is the minimum length required by law. In recent months, four of the five main parties have selected new candidates to run in the riding of Pontiac.
The following are the candidates set to represent the five major parties in the coming election. THE EQUITY will have more on each candidate in the coming weeks before the election.
