Emergency rooms over capacity

Zainab Al-Mehdar Pontiac Dec. 15 2021 In recent weeks the estimated waiting time in emergency rooms in Quebec has been rising due to the lack of space in some of these emergency rooms. When asked what CISSSO is doing to alleviate pressure from hospitals, Marie-Pier Després, Media Relations Agent, said that they are monitoring the . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca