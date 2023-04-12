Equity editor moving on: A little travel and a return to university in store for Brett Thoms

Charles Dickson Shawville April 10, 2023 After just over a year at THE EQUITY, the weekly newspaper’s editor has decided to go back to university. Brett Thoms, who hails from Bradford, Ontario, is a graduate of Algonquin College’s journalism school and also holds a Bachelor’s degree in global politics from Carleton University and a Master of Arts in international relations from McMaster. He joined THE EQUITY team as a reporter in February of 2022 and stepped up to editor seven months later, switching postions with Zainab Al-Mehdar. In September, he will return to studies, this time in pursuit of a Masters of Science in planning at the University of Toronto. Before hitting the books, Brett plans to do a bit of travelling over the summer, with sights set on Eastern Europe. He will wrap up his editing duties at THE EQUITY as of the end of May.

