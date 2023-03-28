Euchre Party in Bryson

Brett Thoms Bryson March 25, 2023 The Catholic Women’s League in Bryson held its annual euchre party on Saturday in the basement of the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Bryson. The party was used to raise funds for Share Lent, a Canadian Catholic charity. “We’ve got seven tables of avid card players who came out today and are having a good afternoon of fun and games,” said Betty Maloney. “It’s pretty straightforward: play cards, have fun, enjoy the afternoon with friends and meet some new people.”

