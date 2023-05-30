Even horses deserve massages

Caroline Archambault shows participant Robert Laurin how to feel a muscle knot on the horse’s jaw.

Eva Baldi

Luskville May 27, 2023

On Saturday, the Pontiac Equestrian Association organized an equine massage therapy clinic with Caroline Archambault hosted by Ferme Ozalie.

Participants spent the first half of the day learning about the skeletal and muscular systems of the horse. This was done to ensure that participants understood the uses of different muscles so they better understand the different locations and applications for massages.

After lunch, clinician Caroline Archambault spent some time evaluating the movement of two horses. This was done to demonstrate what movement or conformational inconsistencies to look for in order to determine which massages would be most effective for the individual equine.

Archambault first demonstrated the massage techniques to the group and then participants broke off into five groups of two, each person working on one side of a horse. The group was taught three massage therapy techniques and a number of stretches that they can do with their horses to improve recovery and circulation.

Archambault explained that one day is not nearly enough time to know all there is to know about equine massage therapy but she believes that this clinic will allow people to begin to be more cognisant of their horses bodies. She continued by saying that being a responsible rider and owner means taking on the responsibility of ruling out pain as a factor in their horses’ behavior.

Caroline Archambault first discovered equine massage therapy in 2003 when looking for a solution for her rescue thoroughbred named “Mr. Blues”. When Archambault first brought the horse into her care, he had terrible arthritis. After attempting a plethora of treatments to manage Mr. Blues’ pain, she felt a duty to look into alternative forms of therapy. Her research led her to school in Colorado where she studied equine massage therapy. Archambault explained that she believes strongly in the power of massage therapy as she saw first hand what it did for her horse with regular massages allowing him to live comfortably until age 37.

“A lot of horses do have tension because it is not very natural for them to do everything that we ask them to do. I think that we can really help them physically through regular massages. It can also help with behavioral problems if they do have pain. It’s a type of therapy that can help them with their general wellbeing and to be comfortable in their bodies,” said Archambault.

Since 2003 Archambault has continued her personal learning, becoming a human physiotherapist and being the on-staff massage therapist for the Canadian Paralympic Dressage Team for the past decade.

Her experience in the field was apparent with clinic participant and Pontac Equestrian Association secretary Carole Savard saying: “it was great to benefit from a very experienced clinician, to learn how to do something good for my horse, instead of teaching my horse to do something.”

The clinic cost $120 for Pontiac Equestrian Association members and $145 for non-members. The Association noted that they are hoping to hold another similar clinic in the future and have started a waitlist. To join the waitlist or for information about future events contact the Pontiac Equestrian Association.