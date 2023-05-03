Explore Pontiac holds AGA
Brett Thoms
Fort-Coulonge April 27, 2023
Explore Pontiac, the new brand for the Pontiac Tourism Association, held its AGM last Thursday at the Cinema Lyn in Fort-Coulonge.
The event included standard AGM activities like the election of a board, presentation of finances, an activity report and more.
Notably, there was special presentations of well-produced videos of Pontiac tourism businesses, called Lake2Plate which you can watch here . . .
