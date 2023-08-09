Family Fun Days in Sand Bay

The Sand Bay Association held its annual Fun Days event over the weekend.

Event organizer Barb Shoobert told THE EQUITY, that the “Sand Bay Fun Days” have been happening since at least the 1940s, as her father won games at the events all the way back then. “It is mainly an event for families, and we concentrate on the children having fun. The fourth generation of my family is now ready to attend them,” Shoobert said.

The event has evolved over the years from one day of land and water race competitions into a weekend-long celebration of the community in Sand Bay.

This year’s events schedule included competitions for children of all ages. Saturday kicked off with a money dig and bean bag toss for 2-3 year olds, and a variety of land and water races for all ages. There was also a beach party all morning with live music by Reg Carkner and his band, and the Billy T’s pizza truck available all afternoon.

Sundays events included a boat floatilla that featured special guest Santa Claus dressed in his summer attire who stopped in to Sand Bay to walk the beach and visit with all the kids, followed by The Amazing Race: Sand Bay Edition, tie dye on the beach and games by the YardGameGuy and face painting at the baseball diamond. The weekend ended with a sand castle building contest on the beach as the sun set on Sunday.

This year for the first time the association had Sand Bay merchandise for sale, with a logo designed by 11-year-old Maci Park who has been coming to her grandparents cottage in Sand Bay her whole life.

“I just put all the things we get to do when we come here together to represent Sand Bay,” Park said about her logo, which includes a person fishing, swimming, lounging on the beach, golf cart and park swing symbols, as well as the caption “Sand Bay. Where memories are made.”

Madelaine Methot

Sand Bay August 5, 2023