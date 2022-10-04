Fatal accident at Luskville Dragway

Zainab Al-Mehdar LUSKVILLE Oct. 2, 2022 An accident during the Canadian Bracket Super Tour Fall Finals at the Luskville Dragway on Sunday has claimed an Ontario man’s life. The MRC des Collines-de-l’Outaouais Public Security Service confirms that the victim of the accident is Dennis Black, a 69-year-old from North York, Ontario. “The investigation shows that moments after the start of the race, the victim’s vehicle veered off the track and struck a guardrail at high speed,” said the police report. The cause of the loss of control is still unknown as of press time. Investigators were present at the scene until 1:00 a.m. that night to better understand what happened. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and from what has been reported, the driver was a veteran with about 10 years of experience. At the time of the accident, he was in his fourth race of the day.

