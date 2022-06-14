Federal leaders respond to Bill 96

Brett Thoms Pontiac June 15, 2022 Pontiac MP Sophie Chatel sat down for an interview with THE EQUITY to explain her position on the controversial law. “We should all agree that we must be more apt to protect French,’’ said Chatel. “I think there’s no disagreement on that. We definitely understand the struggle that has taken place to preserve French in Quebec and not just in Quebec, but in Canada. But I also believe that it is possible to support the vitality of the development of the French language in Quebec, Canada and North America, while ensuring that . . .

