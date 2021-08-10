Feet tapping as Little Red Wagon Winery returns to live music

Julien St-Jean
Shawville August 7, 2021
Saturday night was a new beginning for the Little Red Wagon Winery and local band !Abstract, as the band and winery shared a return to live music.
The band performed their first performance since the beginning of the pandemic for the roughly 35 patrons of the winery.
