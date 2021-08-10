Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Clayton Murray, Stuart ‘more cowbell’ MacFarlane and Jared Lance of !Abstract performing at the Little Red Wagon Winery in the band’s return to live performances.
Feet tapping as Little Red Wagon Winery returns to live music

Julien St-Jean

Shawville August 7, 2021

Saturday night was a new beginning for the Little Red Wagon Winery and local band !Abstract, as the band and winery shared a return to live music.

The band performed their first performance since the beginning of the pandemic for the roughly 35 patrons of the winery.

