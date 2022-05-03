Final stop on the Évolution Verte Outaouais Tour

Zainab Al-Mehdar Pontiac April 29, 2022 Willingness, readiness, confidence and togetherness were some of the takeaways from the different parties that participated in the Évolution Verte Outaouais Tour. To further the agenda on green initiatives and move towards a more sustainable and economically sound future, MP Sophie Chatel invited several representatives of business groups, entrepreneurs and elected officials from the Pontiac MRC to participate in . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca