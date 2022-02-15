Finding Gorbachev

The recent ousting of Erin O’Toole as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada is a matter of concern for all Canadians interested in good governance, regardless of political stripe. The main complaint about O’Toole is that he flip-flopped on key issues through the election campaign. But how could he be expected to do otherwise as the head of a party representing so diverse an array of views on issues such as vaccine mandates, gun control, women’s reproductive rights and climate change? If you want a great leader, you have to be willing to be a great follower. But this . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca