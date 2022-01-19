Fire and fuel

On the afternoon of Thursday, the thirteenth, of January, 2022; Ottawa witnessed one of the most dangerous fires in the city’s history. If the city’s fire departments had not moved quickly and the wind had blown in the direction of the huge fuel tank farms only meters away, where millions of liters of gas, diesel, and jet fuel are stored; it could have been the most devastating fire in Canada in 2022. The fire-explosion happened at . . .

