Fire ban in effect for the Pontiac

The Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts has announced a ban on open fires “in or near forests”, according to a MRC Pontiac press release. The ban was in effect as of May 28. A decision made in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU). The ban is a response to the current hot, dry conditions being experienced throughout Quebec. The ban includes open campfires and fireworks. According to the MRC Pontiac press release, there are currently ten active fires in Quebec. Since the start of the protection season, the release continues, 73 forest fires have affected 246 hectares. “Everyone’s cooperation is essential if the ban on open fires in the forest is to be respected. The aim of this measure is to limit the risk of forest fires,” the statement translated into English reads. “Under section 239 of the Act respecting the sustainable development of forest land (chapter A-18.1), anyone who contravenes an order prohibiting open fires in or near a forest, or any other measure issued by the Minister, is liable to a fine in addition to payment of costs.”

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca