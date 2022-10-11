Fire in Ladysmith claims life

Brett Thoms Ladysmith October 5, 2022 A fire burned down a home in Thorne early Wednesday morning. The incident happened at 2160 Rte. 303 in Ladysmith. The home’s resident, who was in their eighties, has been declared missing. A body has been recovered, yet it has not yet been confirmed that the missing person passed away in the fire. The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the Sûreté du Québec.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca