First time home buyer session in Shawville

Brett Thoms Shawville April 25, 2023 A first-time home buyer seminar was held at the Shawville RBC branch last Tuesday. The presentation was primarily given by RBC Mortgage Specialist Cara-Lee Lewis but also featured contributions from Real Estate Agent Chanelle Gagné and notary Magalie Nicolau. The presentation focused on the basics of the process of going about to buy a property, covering mortgage pre-approval, credit scores, saving for down payments, interest rates, transferring properties to family members, insurance and more. The session, which lasted about an hour and twenty minutes, was packed with information on the technicalities of home buying, explaining the role of the real estate agent and notary. “In the Pontiac, the house values are a little bit lower,” said Lewis. “So when you see what they’re talking about in the media it’s very centered on big cities, and more expensive properties. I find that in my experience, so far, because I’ve been doing mortgages up here for five years now, affordability is a little bit better, because the house values are more reasonable.”

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca