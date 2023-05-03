Pictured left to right are Notary Magalie Nicolau, RBC Mortgage Specialist Cara-Lee Lewis and real estate Chanelle Gagné. At one point when talking about the mortgage pre-approval process Lewis joked: “It seems to be every young man around here has a truck loan, so we have to take that into consideration. Sometimes the payments are higher than the mortgage payments.”
News 

First time home buyer session in Shawville

Liz Draper

Brett Thoms
Shawville April 25, 2023
A first-time home buyer seminar was held at the Shawville RBC branch last Tuesday.
The presentation was primarily given by RBC Mortgage Specialist Cara-Lee Lewis but also featured contributions from Real Estate Agent Chanelle Gagné and notary Magalie Nicolau.
The presentation focused on the basics of the process of going about to buy a property, covering mortgage pre-approval, credit scores, saving for down payments, interest rates, transferring properties to family members, insurance and more.
The session, which lasted about an hour and twenty minutes, was packed with information on the technicalities of home buying, explaining the role of the real estate agent and notary.
“In the Pontiac, the house values are a little bit lower,” said Lewis. “So when you see what they’re talking about in the media it’s very centered on big cities, and more expensive properties. I find that in my experience, so far, because I’ve been doing mortgages up here for five years now, affordability is a little bit better, because the house values are more reasonable.”

