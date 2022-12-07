Fish Findlay Classic slides back to Shawville

The Fish Findlay Classic, an annual 3 on 3 hockey tournament held at the Shawville Arena returned after a two year covid hiatus this weekend. The tournament ran from Friday to Sunday, with all the money raised going towards Shawville Minor Hockey. Sixteen teams from the Pontiac and beyond competed . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca