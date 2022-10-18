Flinging into Fall at the fairgrounds

LIZ DRAPER

SHAWVILLE October 15, 2022

About a dozen vendors braved the cool wind for the Fall Fling Market held at the Shawville Fairgrounds this past Saturday. The vendor event was organized by Cathy Bastien and William Bastien, of the Shawville Makers and Producers Market.

Cathy said she was pleased with the turnout and that they were hoping to draw some more interest for next year, as this was the final market at the fairgrounds for the season.

“We made the last one free to get as many vendors as possible and end with a bang,” William said.

The first market of the season was held in July and continued the first and third Saturday of each month.

“We started late this year, which is why we had less vendors,” William said. “A lot of them were already locked into other markets. Our fee is $20.00, a lot of other markets are at least $100, so we understand you don’t want to lose that money.”

For the final market, there were a few of their regulars, mixed in with a few new ones. Products available from local vendors varied from soaps, maple syrup, knit goods, antiques, wood art, glitter art, mugs, and plenty more. A few vendors noted that it was a great way to get a head start on Christmas shopping.

Debbie Dubé of Dz Creations, said that a popular item she had on hand, and one that she sells a lot of this time of year, is the hot chocolate bombs, which are essentially a ball of tempered chocolate filled with hot chocolate mix and marshmallows. When added to hot milk or water, the chocolate melts and releases the powder mix resulting in a cup of deliciousness.

Dubé had a great variety of flavours available on site and noted that they are very popular with kids and teenagers alike. “The kids just love them,” she said. Dubé noted that she also has a gluten free option that she custom makes if requested.

Also on site for the day, was a few members of the Shawville 4H club with their bunnies and lambs, along with Shawville Minor Hockey who were hosting a fundraising barbeque.

Cathy said they are looking forward to the Shop Shawville Christmas street market that will be held on Friday, November 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. “It’s a lot of the same community,” she said with a smile. “We’re trying to foster a community.”

If you would like to sign up for next season you can contact Cathy at 819-580-6421.

Debbie Dubé of Dz Creations at her table with assorted products including mugs, socks and her best seller, hot chocolate bombs.