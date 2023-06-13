Flooding damages wharf

Connor Lalande Norway Bay June 7, 2023 According to Bristol Mayor Brent Orr, while some damage to the wharf is normal after each winter, it currently has “a few more” sinkholes than usual. Orr says that the municipality has contractors working on the wharf and that damages should be fixed within “a week or two.” A popular tourist destination in Norway Bay, the wharf boasts panoramic views of the Ottawa River. According to Outaouais Heritage WebMagazine, the 19th century pier was “southern Bristol’s ferry link across the Ottawa River to Sand Point, Ontario, providing a connection to the transcontinental railway until 1963.” It has been refurbished . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca