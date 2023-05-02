Flooding to increase along Ottawa River, tributaries

Connor Lalande

Pontiac May 1, 2023

Persistent rainfall throughout much of the Ottawa River basin is forecast to raise river levels and increase the likelihood of flooding this week. According to the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board (ORRPB), the runoff from rainfall will, “raise river levels above what was experienced last week along the main stem of the river.”

Water levels in the Pembroke region are forecast to approach major flooding levels, Lake Coulonge levels have already exceeded the major flooding threshold and are likely to rise higher and Chats Lake and Lake Deschenes are expected to rise above their major flooding thresholds over the coming week, according to the ORRPB.

“Forecasts indicate that levels in all locations along the main stem of the Ottawa River will remain below historic flood levels,” the ORRPB statement reads.

L’Isle-aux-Allumettes Director General Alicia Jones said while the municipality is not certain what level the water will peak at, it is taking steps to assist residents in preparing for forecasted floods.

“We have made sandbags available for all residents who want to protect their property,” Jones said. “And have made St. Joseph community hall available for people to use bathroom and kitchen facilities, as well as for internet, power and shelter if needed.”

According to Jones, sections of five roads within the L’Isle-aux-Allumettes Municipality have been made inaccessible due to high water and have been partially closed. These include, M Road, F Road, Owl’s Landing Road, Murphy’s Point Road and O’Briens Bay Road.

Road closures are not specific to the Municipality of L’Isle-aux-Allumettes. In a press release made available by the Municipality of Pontiac, three roads – Shyan, Rapides-des-Joachims and Ward Lake – were announced as closed due to “severe washout.”

Mayor of the Municipality of Pontiac Roger Larose said the municipality is maintaining its level of readiness and will respond accordingly to any major flooding that occurs throughout its jurisdiction.

“Everybody is aware and ready to go if and when they are needed,” Larose said.

A number of road closures have also been announced in the Municipality of Mansfield-et-Pontefract, with the most notable being portions of Thomas-Lefebvre. According to Mansfeild-et-Pontefract Mayor, Sandra Armstong, sections of Thomas-Lefebvrec road have been closed off with cement blocks as flooding has washed the road out and it could potentially collapse. Cement blocks have been placed to stop people from driving along the dangerous stretch.

“Some people who live along the Ottawa River cannot get to their house because the road is flooded,” said Armstrong. “It is important for these people not to remain isolated during this situation, so if people don’t have a place to go, call the municipality and we will make arrangements to find them a place.”