I spent time at the dentist office and noticed one of the signs on the wall. It said, “brush your teeth – all of them”. It was a command. A good one.

Obviously, obeying does not end in childhood. Oh we can choose to break the rules, but we will pay, in one way or another. Not brushing your teeth, breaking the speed limit, white lies, all seem rather inconsequential. They aren’t of course.

We all know that at some level. But, what happens when we go against our conscience? When we do things that others say are okay but deep inside we know are not? Our conscience is a guide, given by God, so when we go against it, we will create confusion inside. Done enough times, we lose our sense of what is right and wrong. That is a very big loss for everyone.

There is a non-negotiable truth about life and living that when followed will bring about the good we’d all like to live. It creates true peace. The way to see its truth is to try it, live it out. Always do what is right, even when it hurts. God’s way is best.