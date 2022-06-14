Food is expensive, if you can get it

Yes, food is expensive, but according to experts who track world food supplies, fuel prices, fertilizer supplies and some very grim predictions for world grain production, “We ain’t seen nothing yet.” Much of the reduction of world grain production had been predicted because of some very wild swings in our climate. There have been an ever-increasing number of extended dry-heat spells from Canada’s mid-west to China who is the world’s largest wheat producer. This year China predicts a 15 per cent reduction in wheat production. We have also seen devastating floods in . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca