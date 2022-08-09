For a fallen brother

A procession of 150 Ottawa firefighters made its way down Main Street in Shawville last Wednesday, from Hayes Funeral Home to the United Church, for the funeral of their colleague Jeffrey Dean. A firefighter in Ottawa, Dean passed away at the age of 47 following a parachuting accident in Arnprior on July 28. Dean was well known in the parachuting community and had made more than 4000 jumps. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and his parents, Allan and Gail.

