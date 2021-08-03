For sale sign on Quyon’s CLSC building causes serious concern in community

Jorge Maria
Quyon July 30, 2021
Last week the building leased by Quyon’s CLSC was put up for sale by its owner with no notice to tenants or anyone else in the community.
The reaction from the community was swift, with many fearing the CLSC would eventually be closed. So, last Friday, a hasty press conference was called with MNA André Fortin and Doctor Ruth Vander Stelt in attendance.
