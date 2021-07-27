‘For youth, by youth’: Maison des Jeunes youth organize fun day

The event featured games such as mini golf, bean bag toss, balloon darts and more, with prizes to be won at each station. It also offered snacks, such as popcorn and snow cones, and had a bouncy castle to bring it all together.

Music, games and prizes filled Campbell’s Bay Municipal Park last Thursday while the Maison des Jeunes youth co-op held their first animation on wheels event of the year.

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca