‘For youth, by youth’: Maison des Jeunes youth organize fun day

Julien St-Jean
Campbell’s Bay July 22, 2021
Music, games and prizes filled Campbell’s Bay Municipal Park last Thursday while the Maison des Jeunes youth co-op held their first animation on wheels event of the year.
The event featured games such as mini golf, bean bag toss, balloon darts and more, with prizes to be won at each station. It also offered snacks, such as popcorn and snow cones, and had a bouncy castle to bring it all together.
