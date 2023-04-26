Forest fire protection organization warning residents of springtime burning risks

Connor Lalande Pontiac April 26, 2023 The Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) is launching its annual public information campaign concerning forest fire prevention within the province of Quebec. In a statement released by the SOPFEU, the organization warned residents of common misconceptions relating to the timeline and origin of most forest fires within the province. “The objective of this campaign is to remind people that contrary to popular belief, it is in the spring that the majority of forest fires in Quebec occur, notably due to the loss of control of many waste fires initiated by residents,” the SOPFEU statement, translated in English, reads. While cooler temperatures and wet soils throughout spring months often lull homeowners into a false sense of security, the SOPFEU says that before greenery appears, the ground is often covered in “wilted grass, dead leaves and dry brush, which is highly flammable.” These factors contribute to annual forest fires throughout the province of Quebec. SOPFEU advised residents to compost rather than burn dead foliage during springtime yard maintenance to reduce the risk of fire. “Everyone’s cooperation remains essential to reduce the number of fires,” the SOPFEU statement reads.

