Fort-Coulonge councillor Bertrand passes away

Lucie Bertrand, a municipal councillor in Fort-Coulonge since November 2021, passed away on October 31, 2022. Bertrand was only 60 years old. Her funeral was held on November 8 at the St-Pierre Church in Fort-Coulonge. A large crowd was present to support her husband Eldon Boisvert and their son Patrice. She was responsible for parks and was involved in various initiatives at the municipal council. Mayor of Fort-Coulonge, Christine Francoeur, shared that Bertrand will be missed for her dynamism and her strong desire to develop the village. Bertrand was also the owner of the Pique-Patate, a well-known canteen restaurant located in Mansfield-Pontefract near the traffic light on route 148. The act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities directs the city council to hold the by-election no later than four months after they were informed of the position vacancy. Therefore, a by-election for a new councillor should be held early in 2023. The date will be determined in the coming weeks.

