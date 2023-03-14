Fortin in Shawville

Pontiac MNA André Fortin presented Keith Harris, chair of the volunteer board for the Shawville Appartments on Victoria Street, with a donation of $9,500 to kickstart fundraising efforts to start renovations on the over 100-year-old apartment building. The donation came from funds from his office’s discretionary budget, which every MNA gets to donate to community efforts. According to Fortin, 13 seniors call the building home, which is in dire need of renovations. “They’ve got a number of projects that need to happen, so they reached out, and I was happy to use part of our discretionary funds to provide some starting point for fundraising,” Fortin said about the donation. When THE EQUITY spoke to him, Harris said he needed to convene with the board before they can determine exactly what project the money will go to as well as what further fundraising efforts will be undertaken to raise more money for renovations. Fortin also attended the Pontiac Liberal Association Bonspiel at the Shawville Curing Club last Saturday. The event was organized by Rick Younge and was a fundraising/networking event for the Quebec Liberal Party’s riding association.

