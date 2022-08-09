Four new deaths reported in the province

Zainab Al-Mehdar Pontiac Aug 10, 2022 Quebec reported four more deaths caused by COVID-19, bringing the province’s total death toll to 16,044 deaths. The latest data on covid reported since last week show that there have been 758 new cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,156,633. There have been 4,078 healthcare workers absent for Covid-related reasons such as preventive withdrawal, isolation, or awaiting results. There have been 272,822 self-declared rapid tests so far, including 228,140 that were positive. On Sunday, Aug 7, 249 tests were declared and 212 were positive. In regards to vaccinations, there have been 2,793 more doses administered, for a cumulative total of 20,398,024 doses received by Quebecers. Covid antigen test kits are still available at pharmacies, with each person being allowed one box per month. The Quebec government explained on their website that case numbers are not entirely reflective of the total case numbers as “access to screening centers are restricted to priority clients.”

