FPJQ Outaouais Networking Event

Pierre Cyr Fort-Coulonge May 4, 2023 On May 4th, the Quebec Journalist professional Federation (FPJQ) held a networking activity for the first time in the Pontiac at Café Downtown in Fort-Coulonge. This activity was held within the framework of Press and Media Week. Despite the precarious situation in the region, the mayor of Fort-Coulonge and the prefect of the MRC took the time to come and meet the members of the FPJQ executive who had travelled from the Ottawa/Gatineau region. François Carrier, president of the Association des radios communautaires du Québec (ARCQ), was also there as well as some journalists from the region.

