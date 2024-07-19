France’s culture on display at Campbell’s Bay Bastille Day celebration

A group of French expats, friends, and Pontiac residents with French ties gathered at a home in Campbell’s Bay on Saturday to celebrate Bastille Day, France’s national holiday. Attendees proudly sported red, white and blue attire, sang the Marseillaise (France’s national anthem) and played pétanque, a popular lawn bowling-style game that originates in the south of France. Marco Izquierdo, who hosted the event with his wife Annie Filion in the backyard of their home, moved to Canada from France about 15 years ago, and after living in Ottawa for a while ended up getting a job in the Pontiac. That’s when the annual tradition of celebrating Bastille Day started. “There were many French expats living here in Campbell’s Bay,” he said, adding that most of them happened to live on the same street. “It was like a little France.” A small group of them started getting together every year to celebrate, and since then the tradition has grown to include other French expats, friends, and neighbours. The holiday commemorates the storming of the Bastille, an event that is widely recognized as marking the end of the monarchy’s oppressive rule and the beginning of the French Revolution. Now, for many the holiday symbolizes the national motto of the country: liberté, égalité, fraternité (liberty, equality, fraternity), the fundamental values that define French society today. Food and wine were naturally an important component of the . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca